Hardy Taps Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen for New Song ‘McArthur’

Hardy has joined forces with country icon Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen for a massive collaboration titled "McArthur," which dropped in the wee hours of Friday morning.

"McArthur" showcases McGraw, Church, and Wallen, each taking on the role of members of an imagined family spanning four generations. Hardy's lyrics draw inspiration from his life in a small town and his family's chicken farm, focusing on themes of land and heritage.

The song narrates the story of the McArthur family's bond with their land. Eric Church portrays Junior McArthur, who is affected by the Vietnam War, while Morgan Wallen plays Hunter McArthur, grappling with the decision to sell their land.

Hardy, who co-wrote Wallen's song "Up Down," blends rock and country sounds. The artists embody different eras in the song, with Tim McGraw playing John McArthur, who worked the land with a mule and plow, Church's character reflecting on family sacrifices, and Wallen's addressing the land sale conflict, highlighting his struggle in the song's lyrics.

Hardy shares his Mississippi roots and journey to Nashville in 2010, where he studied songwriting and landed his first deal. These experiences have paved the way for projects like "McArthur," in which he collaborates with music icons.

The chorus questions what future generations will inherit, underscoring family and land in Hardy's narrative.

Producer Jay Joyce, famed for his work with Eric Church, crafted the track, with Ketch Secor on fiddle.

Hardy said in an interview, "McArthur is a very special one. It came together pretty fast. I know I wrote the song, but I also feel like how did I end up on this song? It's a lineup of absolute legends."

Hardy's planning the Country! Country! Tour! for February. Eric Church's live album "Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive" was released, and Wallen’s "I'm the Problem" remains high on music charts.