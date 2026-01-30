Luke Bryan Brings ‘2026 Farm Tour’ to the West Coast

After the 11th year of his successful Crash My Playa festival, Luke Bryan announced that he is bringing his Farm Tour, now in its 17th version, to the West Coast. The long-running tour is the American Idol judge’s way of giving back to America’s farmers by bringing live music straight to local farms.

Bryan’s Farm Tour will kick off in California before continuing on traditional farms in the fall. The three-day show in the West is scheduled for May 14, 15, and 16. Special guests for these dates have yet to be announced. Bryan said of the decision to bring the tour to the West Coast, “We had such a great response to the shows out West last year that we decided to come back. It was so impactful to learn from the farmers about what affects their operations and families, and our hope is to shine a little spotlight on them for all they do for America.”