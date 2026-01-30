This Day in Country History: January 30
One of the main events of Jan. 30 was Kris Kristofferson's final cruise tour for the Outlaw Country Cruise. Loretta Lynn received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award on this day, and Faith Hill sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV held on Jan. 30, 2000.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
From an all-star country music halftime show to a huge honor for Loretta Lynn, these were milestones for Jan. 30:
- 1994: Country music artists dominated the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta, Georgia. Travis Tritt, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, and the Judds performed for the crowd. Pop singer Natalie Cole sang the national anthem before the game.
- 2010: Loretta Lynn received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional artists across music genres who also received this award on this date included Bobby Darin, Michael Jackson, Leonard Cohen, and Terry Clark.
Cultural Milestones
Kris Kristofferson and Jelly Roll had cultural milestones on Jan. 30, including:
- 2020: The late Kris Kristofferson played his final full concert aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship as part of the Outlaw Country Cruise. During his 20-song setlist, Kristofferson sang hits like "Sunday Mornin' Coming Down" and wound down the concert with "Feeling Mortal."
- 2025: Jelly Roll was among several performers who took part in the FireAid benefit concert held in Inglewood, California, on January 30. Proceeds from this event went to help communities impacted by the devastating wildfires that ravaged the area in early January of that year.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Special performances for January 30 included:
- 2000: Faith Hill sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the start of Super Bowl XXXIV held in Atlanta, Georgia. Many consider Hill's rendition of the national anthem to be one of the best performances at a Super Bowl, as she enunciated the lyrics clearly.
- 2020: Jason Aldean performed at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. This was a stop on his We Back Tour with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A death and music record acquisition were industry changes for January 30, including:
- 2013: Patty Andrews, who was part of the famous Andrews Sisters group, died at the age of 94. The Andrews Sisters were known for pop songs and supporting the WWII effort with their song "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy." They also sang with Ernest Tubb.
- 2017: BMG announced that it had acquired BBR Music Group. Broken Bow Records, Wheelhouse Records, and Stoney Creek Records were part of the BBR acquisition, which had artists like Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, and Thompson Square.
Record label changes, as we saw on Jan. 30, 2017, can have a huge impact on the trajectory of an artist's career. Jelly Roll stepped up to help raise money for those affected by the 2025 Los Angeles area's tragic wildfires with his performance at FireAid held on this day in 2025. As Kris Kristofferson's health began to decline, he decided to stop touring, and fans got the chance to see him perform on the Outlaw Country Cruise in 2020.