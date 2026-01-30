This Day in Country History: January 30

One of the main events of Jan. 30 was Kris Kristofferson's final cruise tour for the Outlaw Country Cruise. Loretta Lynn received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award on this day, and Faith Hill sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV held on Jan. 30, 2000.

Record label changes, as we saw on Jan. 30, 2017, can have a huge impact on the trajectory of an artist's career. Jelly Roll stepped up to help raise money for those affected by the 2025 Los Angeles area's tragic wildfires with his performance at FireAid held on this day in 2025. As Kris Kristofferson's health began to decline, he decided to stop touring, and fans got the chance to see him perform on the Outlaw Country Cruise in 2020.