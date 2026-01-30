Win Tickets To See Cody Johnson in Columbia!

Backstage Country
Material Terms:

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Friday, January 30, 2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: Friday, January 30, 2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson Live at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC
  • Prize Value: $200
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Police Productions
Cody Johnson
