Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jelly Roll, Groundhog Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Jelly Roll performs on stage at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena on October 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jelly Roll performs on stage at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena on October 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Groundhog DayJelly Roll
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 2Michael Garaventa
Peyton Manning attends the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 1Michael Garaventa
Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with the CME Race for the Globe trophy following the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 31Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect