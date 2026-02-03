Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ella Langley, $20 Bill, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – JUNE 19: Ella Langley performs at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 19, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Ella LangleySuper Bowl
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Eli Manning of the New York Giants poses for his 2008 NFL headshot
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 3Michael Garaventa
Jelly Roll performs on stage at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena on October 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Human InterestJelly Roll, Groundhog Day, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 2Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect