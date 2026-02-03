ERNEST Releases Island-Inspired Single ‘Lorelei’ as Preview of Third Studio Album ‘Deep Blue’

Country artist ERNEST has released "Lorelei," a breezy, beach-leaning single that serves as the first preview of his forthcoming third studio album, Deep Blue. Co-produced by ERNEST and Jacob Durrett, the track was written alongside Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, and Mark Holman. Framed as a sailor's tale of longing for a mysterious woman, the song leans into coastal imagery and escapism while showcasing ERNEST's sharpened melodic instincts.

"'Lorelei' is the first song off my album Deep Blue," ERNEST says. "It sets the tone for the deep blue world this album lives in. It might be cold where you are, but you can close your eyes and feel the sun and hear the waves like you're right there looking for her with me."

Alongside the single's release, ERNEST announced dates for his 2026 Live From The South tour. The run spans January through April, with a robust U.S. schedule featuring multiple shows across a wide range of venues. Rising artists Rhys Rutherford, Chandler Walters, and Cody Lohden will join the tour, all signed to ERNEST's DeVille Records and Cadillac Music Publishing.

"I've recorded and finished my next album, and I'm going to shoot the album art soon. And I'm going to put it out sometime, like spring break. It's going to be the perfect time for boat season," shared ERNEST.

"Lorelei" reflects a return to the carefree coastal spirit first introduced on ERNEST's 2019 debut, Locals Only, now refined through seven years of artistic growth. Since that release, his mature songwriting and distinctive phrasing have earned multiple CMA Triple Play awards, signaling a deeper narrative confidence that carries into Deep Blue.

"There's a little island inspiration in this next album for sure. And just like a little southern, too. It's like Alabama, and Jimmy Buffett had a baby," he added.