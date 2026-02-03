Backstage Country
Tim McGraw Announces 33-Show Summer Tour

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to announce a massive tour coming this summer. The 33-show Pawn Shop Guitar Tour will begin July 9 in Bethel, New York, and close on…

Erin Cline
Tim McGraw performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to announce a massive tour coming this summer. The 33-show Pawn Shop Guitar Tour will begin July 9 in Bethel, New York, and close on September 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The tour is named after his upcoming single, "Pawn Shop Guitar."

McGraw also announced that The Chicks and Lady A will join the lineup for stadium performances at Fenway Park in Boston, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and Target Field in Minneapolis.

McGraw stated in a press release, "I dare you to find more hits in one show!"

Ticket sales kick off with the McGrawONE+ presale on February 4. Citi cardholders have an early opportunity starting February 5 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with regular tickets going on sale February 6.

As a leading country music star, McGraw has sold more than 40 million records in the U.S. and has had 25 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He has earned three Grammy Awards and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Organizers recommend fans purchase their Target Field show tickets through Ticketmaster starting February 6 at 10 a.m. to avoid high prices from third parties.

Tim McGraw
Erin ClineWriter
