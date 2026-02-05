Ella Langley Debuts New Track ‘Lovin’ Life Again’

Ella Langley has been riding high since the success of her duet with Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me,” released in 2024. Now, just after announcing her forthcoming sophomore album, Dandelion, and the supporting tour, Langley live debuted a brand-new track, “Lovin’ Life Again.”

A More Subdued Langley

Similar to the album's title track, “Dandelion,” “Lovin’ Life Again,” sounds like a more subdued and relaxed Langley compared to her earlier edgier flair. The song gives off a warm feeling, nostalgia, and gratitude for the simple things in life.

“When days are long, I drift away / I play that song I used to play / When skies are always summertime blue / And just like that, I’m back to / Lovin’ life again / Dreaming dreams about back home / Riding on the wind / When I close my eyes / I find some peace in the back of my mind / In between the pines where I’m jumping on that quarter horse / And then just like that, I’m back to / Lovin’ life again”

Writing ‘Lovin’ Life Again’ During Downtime

Before performing the song at Bulls, Bands & Barrels in Bossier City, Louisiana, Langley shared the story behind the song with fans. Last year, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter took a break from touring to undergo a much-needed physical and mental reset. Langley said at the time, “I’m sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself.”

It was during this time that she wrote the song, calling it “one of the most sentimental.”