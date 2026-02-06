Backstage Country
Garth Brooks, Monopoly, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions: Find the answers below!

Cody
Garth Brooks wearing a black cowboy hat during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Award Tribute Concert
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Today's Questions:

  1. Garth Brooks is turning 64 this weekend. True or False: Garth Brooks has NEVER performed in Augusta.
  2. Super Bowl LX will be held in San Francisco this weekend. Where was the first Super Bowl held back in 1967 - Los Angeles, Miami, or Green Bay?
  3. 91 years ago today, the game Monopoly went on sale. True or False: The Monopoly Man featured in the game doesn't have an actual name.

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. False. He played the Riverwalk Amphitheater in 1990.
  2. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
  3. False. His name is Millburn Pennybags.

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
