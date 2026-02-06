Garth Brooks, Monopoly, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today's Questions:
- Garth Brooks is turning 64 this weekend. True or False: Garth Brooks has NEVER performed in Augusta.
- Super Bowl LX will be held in San Francisco this weekend. Where was the first Super Bowl held back in 1967 - Los Angeles, Miami, or Green Bay?
- 91 years ago today, the game Monopoly went on sale. True or False: The Monopoly Man featured in the game doesn't have an actual name.
Answers:
- False. He played the Riverwalk Amphitheater in 1990.
- The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
- False. His name is Millburn Pennybags.
