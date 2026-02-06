George Birge and Luke Bryan Release New Song ‘Ride, Ride, Ride’

George Birge just released his first new song of 2026, "Ride, Ride, Ride," a major collaboration featuring Luke Bryan. After weeks of teasing on social media, the official track dropped early Friday morning.

Early previews and posts described "Ride, Ride, Ride" as a summer anthem focused on resilience and pushing forward through adversity. Birge used a slow-burn reveal strategy on social platforms, first hinting at a major collaborator before gradually confirming Bryan's involvement. The release includes clips of the finished song and a comedic video showing Birge nervously texting Bryan, only to find Bryan standing beside him, thus cleverly and humorously establishing their relationship.

The collab with Luke Bryan represents an important step forward for Birge, as it connects him with one of country music's most famous, successful, and enduring artists. It not only showcases Birge's growing popularity, but also highlights Bryan's ongoing support of up-and-coming musicians, much like he has as a judge on American Idol since 2018.

"Ride, Ride, Ride" is the first release from Birge this year and is expected to fit into the category of summertime songs, meant for cruising on long, open highways with friends or listening to at a gathering at the end of the season. This song demonstrates Birge's continued growth and development as an artist, building on his previous work.

With "Ride, Ride, Ride," George Birge and Luke Bryan deliver a high-profile duet built for the warmer months, with a focus on resilience and forward motion, setting the tone for Birge's 2026 release cycle while adding another collaborative moment to Bryan's catalog.