This Day in Country History: February 6

Feb. 6 holds special significance in country music history. In 2010, Wynonna Judd announced a reunion with her mother, Naomi Judd, to tour and record one final album as The Judds. Another unforgettable moment happened on Feb. 6, 2021, when GRAMMY-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist Rhonda Vincent was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Feb. 6 saw significant events with female country and bluegrass artists, including:

Wynonna Judd announced her and her mother were reuniting for a tour called The Judds. The duo also announced they were working on a new album together. Naomi Judd died in 2022, the day before she and her daughter were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 2021: Rhonda Vincent, known as the Queen of Bluegrass, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Vincent comes from a musical family and began performing with her family's the Sally Mountain Show at the age of 5. She has won the International Bluegrass Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year for seven consecutive years.

Cultural Milestones

February 6th has marked key milestones in country music's evolution, with significant achievements by top artists.

Kaplan-born country icon Sammy Kershaw is inducted into The Louisiana Songwriters Association Hall of Fame during a performance at Lafayette's Hub City Ford. 2014: Garth Brooks performs on the final episode of The Tonight Show. The country star gave a riveting performance of his smash hit, "The Dance," at the request of the show's host, Jay Leno.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable country music recordings and performances are also associated with this day.

Cody Johnson's "On My Way to You" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On this same date, Dan + Shay received a 2x Platinum certification for "From the Ground Up" and a Gold certification for "Show You Off." 2025: During Old Dominion's 7 for 7 Ryman Residency concert, they brought out special guest ERNEST, who sang his "Flower Shops" that normally features Morgan Wallen. Proceeds from ticket sales for their residency went to various local charities.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country scene has witnessed significant events in the lives and careers of some of its biggest stars, as seen on Feb. 6.

Sammy Kershaw filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy on this day. The courts moved the filing to Chapter 7 and auctioned two of Kershaw's tour buses for payment. Kershaw was trying to run for Louisiana's Lieutenant Governor position, which he did not win. 2019: Big Machine Label Group announced that they were signing the sometime country music star Sheryl Crow to their label. This record label is home to superstars like Tim McGraw, Brett Young, Dolly Parton, and Thomas Rhett.