February Brings Wave of New Country Releases From Zach Bryan, Eric Church, Megan Moroney

The 2026 country album slate opened with a strong January, setting the tone for a high-volume release year. Early 2026 titles included Zach Bryan's With Heaven on Top, Vince Gill's Brown's Diner, Meghan Patrick's Golden Child (The Final Chapter), and Trisha Yearwood's The Mirror (Deluxe).

January also featured a wave of live and compilation projects from Hudson Westbrook, Kashus Culpepper, Niko Moon, and Jamie O'Neal, underscoring the range of formats arriving at the start of the year.

February quickly emerged as one of the busiest months on the calendar. Feb. 6 brought Rissi Palmer's Perspectives, followed by Ray Stevens' Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New, releasing on Feb. 12. An exceptionally crowded Feb. 13 release date includes Eric Church's Evangeline vs. the Machine: Comes Alive, Brothers Osborne' Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition), Larry Fleet's Another Year Older, and Caroline Jones's Good Omen.

The month continues with Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 on Feb. 20. Feb. 27 closes out the month with Jon Langston's Thing About Me and A Thousand Horses' White Flag Down, rounding out a dense February slate that blends veteran acts with rising artists.

Spring releases maintain the momentum. April highlights include Paul Cauthen's Book of Paul on Apr. 3, Ella Langley's Dandelion on Apr. 10, and Jason Aldean's Songs About Us on Apr. 24. May follows with Steep Canyon Rangers' Next Act, slated for release on May 22, marking a notable entry in the spring-to-summer corridor.

On Aug. 28, Dan Seals will release The Last Duet, one of the more noteworthy late-summer releases. The 2026 release slate features numerous female artists, including Ella Langley and Megan Moroney, alongside well-known male artists such as Luke Combs, Aaron Watson, Jason Aldean, and Parker McCollum.