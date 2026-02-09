Jelly Roll Planning to Give a Grammy Trophy to Juvenile Detention Center For ‘Inspiration’

Jelly Roll is using one of the biggest honors of his career to inspire those who could relate a lot to his journey. His podcaster wife Bunnie XO recently revealed that the “Son of a Sinner” singer plans to give one of his Grammy Awards to a juvenile detention center in Nashville, hoping his life journey will serve as a reminder that no past mistake has to define someone’s future.

Bunnie XO: 'He is Just So Special'

In an interview with Billboard after the recent Grammy Awards, it was reported that Jelly Roll wants one of his awards to go to Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, the same detention center where he served time in the past. Bunnie said, “I know he’s gonna give one to the Juvenile in Nashville to give them a little inspiration and let them, you know, have a Grammy to themselves. But he’s just so special. That is my husband. That’s what he does."

She quipped, “I don’t know what we’re gonna do with the other two, but I’m getting one for sure, ’cause I feel like I earned it … teamwork makes the dream work, baby.”

Catch her full interview below.

Bunnie Xo REACTS to Jelly Roll Forgetting to Hug Her After GRAMMY Win (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll Wins Big at Grammys

Roll was nominated for three categories this year: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake. He won all three categories.