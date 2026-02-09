Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Travis Tritt, National Pizza Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today’s Questions: Find the answers below! Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
An Opry Salute to Ray Charles

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 08: Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt performs onstage during “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” at The Grand Ole Opry on October 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White TV)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Today's Questions:

  1. Travis Tritt is turning 63 today. What year did Travis release his hit "It's A Great Day To Be Alive"? 2000, 2002, or 2003
  2. The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX last night. True or False: This was their first ever Super Bowl win.
  3. Today is National Pizza Day. Which pizza franchise started first? Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, or Dominos

Find the answers below!

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. 2000
  2. False
  3. Pizza Hut

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

PizzaSuper BowlTravis Tritt
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Philadelphia Eagles player celebrate on the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after unveiling the Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Champions banner
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 9Michael Garaventa
Let's get into who's performing before the Super Bowl even starts. It's a wide range of artists.
Human InterestSuper Bowl 2026: Who’s Performing Before the Game Today?Anne Erickson
Noriaki Kasai of Japan reacts during the Ski Jumping - Men's Team Large Hill on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 8Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect