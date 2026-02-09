Travis Tritt, National Pizza Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today's Questions:
- Travis Tritt is turning 63 today. What year did Travis release his hit "It's A Great Day To Be Alive"? 2000, 2002, or 2003
- The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX last night. True or False: This was their first ever Super Bowl win.
- Today is National Pizza Day. Which pizza franchise started first? Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, or Dominos
Answers:
- 2000
- False
- Pizza Hut
