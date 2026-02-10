Backstage Country
Adam Levine, Tom & Jerry, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions: Find the answers below! Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Cody
Adam Levine

Adam Levine: 2013

Rob Zapata’s Electric
Today's Questions:

  1. 86 years ago today, the cartoon Tom and Jerry was created. What types of animals are Tom and Jerry?
  2. On this date back in 2017, Adam Levine, the lead singer for the band Maroon 5, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What reality singing competition was Adam on for 17 seasons?
  3. Actor Mike Myers has turned down several big offers to do another "Austin Powers" movie. What year did the first "Austin Powers" movie come out? 1994, 1996, or 1997.

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. Tom is a cat. Jerry is a mouse.
  2. The Voice
  3. 1997

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Adam LevineCartoons
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
