Adam Levine, Tom & Jerry, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today’s Questions: Find the answers below! Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Today's Questions:
- 86 years ago today, the cartoon Tom and Jerry was created. What types of animals are Tom and Jerry?
- On this date back in 2017, Adam Levine, the lead singer for the band Maroon 5, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What reality singing competition was Adam on for 17 seasons?
- Actor Mike Myers has turned down several big offers to do another "Austin Powers" movie. What year did the first "Austin Powers" movie come out? 1994, 1996, or 1997.
Find the answers below!
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric
Answers:
- Tom is a cat. Jerry is a mouse.
- The Voice
- 1997
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.