Ella Langley Makes Billboard History with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

The talented Ella Langley just made country music history this week! The 26-year-old singer-songwriter just proved there’s no stopping her from conquering the charts with her massive hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

Breakthrough Hit

Released on October 17 last year, “Choosin’ Texas” is the lead single to Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion. Co-written with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and JoyBeth Taylor, the track quickly gained traction for its catchy hook and lyrics.

The singer sings of a too-relatable scenario of thinking the person she’s seeing has already fallen in love with her. Sadly, as those who have been burned by love before can attest, this wasn’t always the case: “And judgin' by the smile that's written on his face / There's nothin' I can do / It doesn't take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave / Drinkin' Jack all by myself / He's choosin' Texas, I can tell.”

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas (Official Lyric Video)

The lyrics paint a cowboy torn between two women, one from Texas and one from Tennessee, which fans seem to speculate is about the rumored love triangle between her, Megan Moroney, and Riley Green. In one of her shows, a fan asked her who the song is about, but Langley said she’ll never tell: “This girl’s up here, she’s trying to get me to spill the tea on who it’s about. Baby, I ain’t ever gonna do that. I ain’t never gonna do that.”

Making History

Naturally, the song became No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, Langley’s second, following “You Look Like You Love Me,” her duet with Riley Green. “Choosin’ Texas” also climbed the Hot Country Songs chart, her first.

On Thursday morning, the Alabama native took to Instagram Stories to rally her fans, urging them to help her latest single, “Choosin’ Texas,” climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Langley shared, “Y’all have put me in a position to do something only a few females in country music have ever done.” She asked fans for “one last push,” saying that the chart race is "neck on neck”. Langley also pointed out that fewer than ten women in country music history have reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, adding that if “Choosin’ Texas” claimed the top spot, it would “make country music history.”

Topping Three Charts

In an Instagram post, Langley announced the record-breaking good news. She wrote, “We did it!! Choosin’ Texas is the #1 song on the @billboard #Hot100 I can’t thank y’all enough for what you’ve done with this song, it blows my mind every single day. Here’s to women & country music.”