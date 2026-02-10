Jelly Roll’s Love Songs to His Wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll has crafted a career rooted in simple truths, turning dark times into real songs that fans connect with. Some of his most authentic songs are the musical love letters he's written for his wife, Bunnie DeFord, who fans know as Bunnie Xo. These letters are not just sweet favors; they exist as public diary entries tracking the ups and downs of their relationship. Whether it's a raw indie song or a top-10 country hit, Jelly Roll's love songs for Bunnie paint a picture of dedication and redemption.

How it Started

Jelly Roll and Bunnie met in August 2015 at the Las Vegas Country Club, when he was an unknown artist living out of a van. A year later, they married at a chapel in Las Vegas. Early in their relationship, Bunnie became his strongest supporter, even investing in his 2017 album Addiction Kills to keep his dream alive.

'Kill a Man': A Vulnerable Declaration

"Kill a Man" remains Jelly Roll's defining love song. The lyrics portray Bunnie's love as both powerful and transformative. "I don't see any other woman on Earth but her, and I wanted to write a song that reflected that and was vulnerable," Jelly Roll said.

Writing authentic love songs was challenging for Jelly Roll. He admitted to trying "a thousand love songs," but most felt corny. That changed with "Kill a Man," his first song that captured his feelings for Bunnie while staying true to his gritty style.

The song's success proves the commercial power of personal storytelling. "Kill a Man" has been streamed over 6.3 million times. Jelly Roll's genuine portrayal of love has helped him form a strong bond with his fans.

Some of his other tracks, including "Woman," also show how he uses music to document their love. Fans quickly embraced these tributes, leaving comments such as "Best friends and it shows" and "To have a love like this is every woman's dream."

Whitsitt Chapel: Their Story in Album Form

In April 2023, Bunnie shared a montage of their life and teased the then unreleased "Kill a Man" from Jelly Roll's debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. The heartfelt lyrics included:

"Somethin' 'bout you has always been dangerous

I should run, but here I stand

You're the one thing heaven can't save me from

I was bulletproof, but baby lovin' you

could kill a man."

Released on June 2, 2023, Whitsitt Chapel debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and in the top three of the Billboard 200 with 90,000 first-week sales, the biggest opening for a first entry on the chart since 2017. It has since gone Platinum. Jelly Roll described the record as being about "growth and gratitude," reflecting both his personal journey and his marriage.

Visual Love Letters

Bunnie has appeared in Jelly Roll's music videos and helped shape their love story into a piece of art. In the video for "Wheels Fall Off," she embodies loyalty and drive. Their most ambitious project came with "Lonely Road," featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, a video depicting their real-life IVF struggles. The storyline shows the couple receiving an infertility diagnosis, a deeply personal topic for them. The video's production spanned two years across eight studios and four countries.

How Their Love Fuels the Music

Bunnie's influence on Jelly Roll's career is profound. From backing his early projects to standing beside him during custody battles for his daughter, he calls her a "beacon of change" in his life. Their marriage thrives on honesty: "We are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations," Jelly Roll has said.

This kind of open communication matches his songwriting, which puts his creative effort into unsweetened reality. He wrote about 150 songs in one year for his album Beautifully Broken as a testament to how much he values their story.

Love Songs That Heal

For fans, Jelly Roll's love songs about Bunnie are more than romantic — they're therapeutic. Bunnie has described his music as "therapeutic hymns for the broken," adding, "Papabear, your voice is an instrument of healing and the world is your choir."

The healing power of his music was evident when Bunnie shared an unreleased track, "Past Yesterday," on TikTok. The video was an instant sensation with 2.6 million views. "If you're a survivor, IT WAS WRITTEN FOR YOU," she shared. Fans have also shared their own personal and emotional stories about how Jelly Roll's songs have helped them through their pain and suffering, demonstrating that his music is about unity and hope.

A Love Story Still Unfolding

On Aug. 31, 2023, Jelly Roll and Bunnie renewed their vows in Las Vegas, exactly seven years after their first wedding. Their daughter, Bailee Ann, was part of the ceremony. The wedding was officiated by the same minister who married them in 2016.

The couple is now navigating an IVF journey. Jelly Roll shared in May 2025 that they are "right in the middle of the process." It's inevitable that new experiences, such as parenting and personal changes, will inspire new songs. For Jelly Roll, his marriage remains an abundance of creativity, allowing fans to hear his love story through his music for years to come.

More Love and More Songs