Dolly Parton Shares Five Must-See Nashville Spots for Music Fans

Parton’s selections were based on venues and locations with accessibility and a long history of country music. The Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium are extremely important to her,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton "Rockstar" Album Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 29, 2023 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Parton's selections were based on venues and locations with accessibility and a long history of country music. The Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium are extremely important to her, as both venues have been places she has played at since the start of her career. Both venues offer public tours and public tickets for live performances of all styles at reasonable prices.

Parton shares, "The Grand Ole Opry House is the current home of the Grand Ole Opry, and a place where I have performed many times throughout my career. When I celebrated my 50th year as a member of the Opry in 2019, we filmed the television special on that magical stage."

"I was on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium when I was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1969. Since then, I've performed many times at the Ryman, whether it be for television specials or for my own concerts," she continues.

Another key stop is RCA Studio B, one of Nashville's most storied recording studios. The site is accessible with a Country Music Hall of Fame ticket and a separate Studio B add-on tour. "So many memories come from my early days recording for RCA Records in Studio B. I recorded many of my hits in that studio, including 'Jolene,'" Parton recalls.

Parton also points to Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, the long-running honky-tonk across from the Ryman that has served as a gathering place for artists since the 1960s, and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, a free walkway connecting Downtown and East Nashville with skyline views. Parton filmed the video for "Together You & I" there in 2011.

She adds, "When I first moved to Nashville with my Uncle Bill in 1964, Music Row was where all the business took place. I walked up and down 16th and 17th Avenues looking for anyone who'd listen to the songs I wrote."

These recommendations reflect Parton's preference for meaningful, authentic experiences tied closely to her own journey, balancing history, affordability, and public access.

Dolly PartonNashville
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
