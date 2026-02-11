Backstage Country
Jennifer Aniston, Thomas Edison, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Cody
Jennifer Aniston wearing a white gown

The ‘Morning Show’ star celebrates her birthday on February 11. Aniston discovered acting at eleven years old, later joining her high school’s drama society. Aniston first worked in off-Broadway productions and supported herself working part-time as a telemarketer, waitress, and bike messenger. After four unsuccessful television shows, Aniston was cast in her breakthrough role in the popular sitcom ‘Friends.’

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Today's Questions:

  1. Actress Jennifer Aniston is celebrating a birthday today. One of her most famous roles was playing which character on the sitcom "Friends"? Monica, Phoebe, or Rachel?
  2. 179 years ago today, Thomas Edison was born. True or False: During his lifetime, Thomas Edison invented the incandescent light bulb and the telephone.
  3. According to a new survey, Atlanta is one of the top cities to celebrate Valentine's Day in. What year did Atlanta become the capital of Georgia? 1855, 1864, or 1868.

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. Rachel
  2. False
  3. 1868

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Jennifer Aniston
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
