Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Parker McCollum Shares Special Moment with Fan Who Has a Rare Gene Disorder

Parker McCollum recently turned a family’s dream into a memory they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. In a heartwarming moment, McCollum reached out to a family after seeing their Christmas…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Parker McCollum performs at ACM Lifting Lives LIVE at Topgolf
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Parker McCollum recently turned a family’s dream into a memory they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. In a heartwarming moment, McCollum reached out to a family after seeing their Christmas video. 

A Christmas Surprise: From Seeing Parker McCollum to Meeting Him 

It all began with a Christmas video Lisa Peña shared on TikTok, surprising her children, including her daughter, Isla, with the news that they’d be seeing McCollum during a performance in Edinburg, Texas. 17-year-old Isla has been diagnosed with an ultra-rare gene disorder that causes progressive brain atrophy and challenges with mobility.  

The whole family is a fan of McCollum, and making him the first artist they see as a family live is a no-brainer. Plus, the venue is near their home, making the trip for Isla much easier. 

Loading TikTok...

Peña told Country Now, “Over time, his songs slowly wove themselves into our family life. They were the soundtrack of birthday parties, summer barbecues, pool days and moments that became our story. His music didn’t just fill the house, it held our memories.” 

Genuine Time and Connection 

Little did Peña know that the surprise for her kids would be 10x better. In another video, she said that she received a Facebook message from McCollum’s manager. “He saw our Christmas video, said Parker saw it, and that he wanted to make sure to say hi to you guys,” she revealed to her kids. 

Upon arriving, Peña, who is a little wary of how other people would be treating her daughter because of her disability, revealed that they were welcomed and accommodated like VIPs. “As a mother to a child with severe disabilities, I’m deeply protective of how my daughter is seen and treated. The last thing I ever want is for her story to be reduced to pity or used for publicity. That fear disappeared almost instantly. Parker’s team was exceptional, thoughtful, kind, and incredibly respectful in the way they handled accessibility and accommodations. Their joy felt genuine, not performative. There were no strings attached.” 

As for McCollum, “Parker himself was warm and unhurried. He took his time with us. We found easy points of connection like our sons sharing the same name (Major), a mutual respect for the Houston Texans, and our love for hunting and fishing. He spoke to each of our kids, not around them. He made space for all of us.” 

Aside from taking the time to meet them, McCollum also dedicated his performance of “Hope That I’m Enough” to Isla. “I know my girl Isla is out there tonight. I wrote this song for my wife Hallie Ray Light McCollum, but I’d like to dedicate this song to Isla tonight who is here with her family. It’s called ‘Hope That I’m Enough.’” 

Parker McCollum
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Post Malone performs during the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974
MusicPost Malone Slams Bud Light for $14 a Bottle During His Super Bowl ShowYvette Dela Cruz
Eric Church performs during the 2025 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live
MusicEric Church Believes Live Music Has the Power to Bring People TogetherYvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicRiley Green Reveals He’s Yet to Spend Valentine’s Day with a DateYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect