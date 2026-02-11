Parker McCollum Shares Special Moment with Fan Who Has a Rare Gene Disorder

Parker McCollum recently turned a family’s dream into a memory they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. In a heartwarming moment, McCollum reached out to a family after seeing their Christmas video.

A Christmas Surprise: From Seeing Parker McCollum to Meeting Him

It all began with a Christmas video Lisa Peña shared on TikTok, surprising her children, including her daughter, Isla, with the news that they’d be seeing McCollum during a performance in Edinburg, Texas. 17-year-old Isla has been diagnosed with an ultra-rare gene disorder that causes progressive brain atrophy and challenges with mobility.

The whole family is a fan of McCollum, and making him the first artist they see as a family live is a no-brainer. Plus, the venue is near their home, making the trip for Isla much easier.

Peña told Country Now, “Over time, his songs slowly wove themselves into our family life. They were the soundtrack of birthday parties, summer barbecues, pool days and moments that became our story. His music didn’t just fill the house, it held our memories.”

Genuine Time and Connection

Little did Peña know that the surprise for her kids would be 10x better. In another video, she said that she received a Facebook message from McCollum’s manager. “He saw our Christmas video, said Parker saw it, and that he wanted to make sure to say hi to you guys,” she revealed to her kids.

Upon arriving, Peña, who is a little wary of how other people would be treating her daughter because of her disability, revealed that they were welcomed and accommodated like VIPs. “As a mother to a child with severe disabilities, I’m deeply protective of how my daughter is seen and treated. The last thing I ever want is for her story to be reduced to pity or used for publicity. That fear disappeared almost instantly. Parker’s team was exceptional, thoughtful, kind, and incredibly respectful in the way they handled accessibility and accommodations. Their joy felt genuine, not performative. There were no strings attached.”

As for McCollum, “Parker himself was warm and unhurried. He took his time with us. We found easy points of connection like our sons sharing the same name (Major), a mutual respect for the Houston Texans, and our love for hunting and fishing. He spoke to each of our kids, not around them. He made space for all of us.”