KICKS 99 Songwriter Series Ticket Stops

We're gearing up for the 3rd Annual KICKS 99 Songwriter Series!  The show is coming up on Saturday, March 7, at the Miller Theater.  We'll have two of Nashville's biggest songwriters on stage performing songs you know and love. But not only that, they'll tell the stories behind the songs.

Learn more about the show HERE.

Win Your Tickets: Don't miss your chance to experience this unique and fun event. We'll be making stops around town with your chance to win tickets.  See where we'll be next below!

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Harry's Equipment Center

Join us at Harry's Pro Day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a chance to snag your tickets to the KICKS 99 Songwriter Series!

Address: 239 Bobby Jones Expressway, Martinez, GA

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

TPS

Stop by TPS - The Pumping Station and grab a free pair of tickets to the show. No registration, just be one of the first there between noon and 1 p.m. First-come, first-served. Free tickets available until they're gone.

Address: 5142 Washington Road, Evans, GA

