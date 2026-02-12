Hershey’s, Post Malone, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- 217 years ago today, Abraham Lincoln was born. What number president was he?
- Post Malone's childhood home in Texas is now for sale. True or False: Post Malone got his stage name from an online rap name generator.
- Hershey's is celebrating the 2026 Winter Olympics with chocolate gold medals. What state is Hershey's corporate headquarters and primary factories located in?
Answers:
- The 16th President
- True
- Pennsylvania
