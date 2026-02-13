Backstage Country
National Internet Friend Day, Friday the 13th, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions:

Cody
Today's Questions:

  1. Today is Friday the 13th. What is the name of the killer in the "Friday The 13th" movies?
  2. 24 years ago today, Waylon Jennings passed away. One of his most famous songs was a duet called "Good Hearted Woman." Who sang on that song with Waylon?
  3. Today is National Internet Friend Day. What is the maximum number of friends that you can have on a personal Facebook page? a. 2,000 b. 5,000 c. 10,000

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. Jason Voorhees
  2. Willie Nelson
  3. b. 5,000



Friday the 13thWaylon Jennings
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
