National Internet Friend Day, Friday the 13th, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions:
- Today is Friday the 13th. What is the name of the killer in the "Friday The 13th" movies?
- 24 years ago today, Waylon Jennings passed away. One of his most famous songs was a duet called "Good Hearted Woman." Who sang on that song with Waylon?
- Today is National Internet Friend Day. What is the maximum number of friends that you can have on a personal Facebook page? a. 2,000 b. 5,000 c. 10,000
Answers:
- Jason Voorhees
- Willie Nelson
- b. 5,000
