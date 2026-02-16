It's the Kicks 99 Mega Ticket Giveaway

Presented by Stokes Hodges Auto Group

Special thanks to Stokes Hodges Ford, Stokes Hodges Kia, and Honda Cars of Aiken.

The Kicks 99 Mega Ticket Giveaway is back in a BIG way! This year, it's the Stadium Tour Edition.

TWO lucky winners will win a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience only Kicks 99 can offer. Each grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to 6 great concerts happening this year. These are some of the hottest stadium tours of 2026, with some of the biggest names in country music! And you and a friend could be at each of these shows... 2026 could be a year to remember! But first, you've got to qualify to become one of the grand prize winners!

How To Qualify For The Kicks 99 Mega Ticket Giveaway

From Saturday, February 21, 2026, through Saturday, March 28, 2026, Kicks 99 will be all over the CSRA with your shot to qualify to be one of the two grand prize winners. The more stops you visit, the better your chances. See this week's locations below.

Grand Prize Winners receive a pair of tickets to the following shows:

Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean - Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA - April 25th

- Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA - April 25th George Strait & Cody Johnson - Death Valley, Clemson, SC - May 2nd

- Death Valley, Clemson, SC - May 2nd Morgan Wallen, Brooks & Dunn, & Gavin Adcock - Death Valley, Clemson, SC - June 26th

- Death Valley, Clemson, SC - June 26th Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, & Ashley McBryde - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA - August 21st

- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA - August 21st Kicks 99 Guitar Pull - (Not a stadium... but it's Guitar Pull!) Both nights! Date To Be Determined

The Grand Finale Giveaway will be on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Upcoming Ticket Stops

Thanks to each business for hosting a Kicks 99 Mega Ticket Giveaway stop! Be sure to check back each week for the latest ticket stop information.

Please note that ticket stop time, date, and/or locations are subject to change.

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Downtown Aiken Mardi Gras

Address: Newberry Street SW, Aiken, SC

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 26, 2026

TPS - The Pumping Station

Address: 5142 Washington Road, Evans, GA

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026