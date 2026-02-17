National Pancake Day, Brad Paisley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today’s Questions: Find the answers below! Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Today's Questions:
- Today is National Pancake Day. Where did the first location of the International House of Pancakes (aka IHOP) open back in 1958? a. California b. Florida c. Texas
- 25 years ago today, Brad Paisley became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. How many times did Brad Paisley host the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood? a. 8 b. 10 c. 11
- Ed Sheeran is turning 35 today. True or False: Ed Sheeran once hung out with Luke Combs at Twin Peaks in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Find the answers below!
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric
Answers:
- a. California
- c. 11 years
- True
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.