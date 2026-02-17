Backstage Country
National Pancake Day, Brad Paisley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions: Find the answers below!

Cody
Food-themed accommodations - Sweet Homemade Stack of Pancakes with Butter and Syrup for Breakfast
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Today's Questions:

  1. Today is National Pancake Day. Where did the first location of the International House of Pancakes (aka IHOP) open back in 1958? a. California b. Florida c. Texas
  2. 25 years ago today, Brad Paisley became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. How many times did Brad Paisley host the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood? a. 8 b. 10 c. 11
  3. Ed Sheeran is turning 35 today. True or False: Ed Sheeran once hung out with Luke Combs at Twin Peaks in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. a. California
  2. c. 11 years
  3. True

