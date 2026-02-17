Noah Kahan Thanks Fans’ Support Ahead of Tour and Album

Noah Kahan took a moment to show appreciation to his fans as he prepares for a new tour and an upcoming album, The Great Divide, scheduled for release on April 24. This is after the drop of his successful third studio album, Stick Season. And if you have been a loyal fan since the beginning of his career, you know that his gesture is sincere and not a PR move.

Noah Kahan: “I’ll Never Forget Where We Started”

Kahan, who’s always been active on social media and responsive to fans’ messages and comments, showed his appreciation to those who have been with him since the beginning. He shared that it was “Hard to describe how grateful and blown away I am by all of this. Typically I feel like this cold lonely lizard but the last few weeks have me feeling like the mighty tyrannosaurus or another socially accepted reptile and I cannot tell you how important this fanbase and this community is to me,” Holler Country reported.

He added, “I'll never forget where we started and where we are now”.

'Out of Body' Documentary

Aside from preparing for his The Great Divide Tour, which will begin on June 11 in Orlando, Florida and will wrap up on August 31 in Seattle, Washington. Kahan’s intimate documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, chronicling his life, is set to premiere on Netflix.