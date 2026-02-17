Riley Green: Double Dose of Chart-Topping Success

Riley Green is another country music artist who had a successful 2025 and is also looking to have a promising 2026. Green, who revealed last year that he’s debuting soon as an actor, was also declared as PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star.” He also won several major country music awards last year.

Recently, he celebrated the success of his two No. 1 hits, “Worst Way” and his duet with Ella Langley, “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Riley Green Celebrates Back-to-Back Hits

Together with BMI and his label, Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, Green had a back-to-back celebration last week for his hits “Worst Way” and “Don’t Mind If I Do”, reaching the top of the charts.

The songs becoming No. 1s are doubly special for Green since he is the sole writer for both. He said of his solo-written hits, “I never went into writing by myself because I wanted to be a solo writer. I wrote all my songs on my own early in my career. I did construction. I didn’t know anybody else that wrote songs and then I started co-writing and I saw how many doors that opened for me and how awesome it is to go get to write with some of these great writers,” according to Country Now.

He added, “But I think when I have an idea that means something to me, it’s kind of easy for me to write by myself and a lot of times I get inspiration when I’m on my farm in Alabama and there’s just nobody else around. So again, it is not anything that I do mindfully. It just sort of happens when the idea is right.”

Worst Way

“Worst Way” marked another major milestone for Green, earning him back-to-back solo-written No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, a feat previously achieved by Taylor Swift.

However, the Alabama native admitted he was unsure of the song, explaining, “I don’t really live in the sappy love song world very often, especially not that forward of a love song. And so when I wrote it…that’s the tough about writing by yourself, it’s not really that you can’t do it, it’s just how do you know if it’s right or not?”