Avery Anna and Sam Barber Release New Duet ‘Fear In God’

"Fear In God," the latest collaboration from singer-songwriters Avery Anna and Sam Barber, is their third official release together after "Indigo" and "Restless Mind." It can be streamed or downloaded from major music services and builds on the creative relationship between these two artists, which has grown rapidly within the country music community.

Their previous song "Indigo" reached gold status and placed in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts. Both artists collaborated again for "Restless Mind," which quickly went viral as well. When they performed together on The Kelly Clarkson show she commented they were "new stars of country music."

"Fear In God" showcases the same vocal chemistry that fueled Indigo's momentum. The lyrics of this song examine faith, loyalty, individual identity, and the strength of character rooted in personal belief. Both artists use this platform to promote their brands. They also collaborate with one another as they work toward their respective careers in country music.

Sam Barber is building tremendous buzz around himself with popular songs such as "Indigo," "Straight and Narrow," and "Dancing In The Sky," which have gone viral online. His growing follower count has placed him among the fastest-rising young artists in country music.

Avery Anna, 21, has also expanded her reach with a stylistic shift that blends traditional country roots with a heavier, more rocking edge. Attention has been drawn to her latest release of Ozzy Osbourne's "No More Tears" and to her new recordings of western classics, including "My Rifle, My Pony and Me."

"I'm ready to show everybody who I actually am," Anna, 21, tells PEOPLE ahead of the release of her and Barber's new duet, "Fear in God." She adds, laughing, "This new tour is going to be both emotional and catastrophic. That's my new descriptive word of the year."

"The music that I'm doing this year is very Arizona-inspired," says Anna, whose recent cover of the classic western song "My Rifle, My Pony and Me" points to the country roots she grew up on. "It's rooted in my family history. There's lots of different sounds and it's definitely more rocking than usual, which is super fun."