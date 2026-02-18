Harry’s Pro Day: Enter To Win With KICKS 99
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Date of Contest: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3
- What The Prize Is: Three winners will be selected and will win ONE pair of tickets to ONE of the following shows: Cody Johnson, Eric Church, OR KICKS 99 Songwriter Series. Winner does not get to choose which show, prize drawn for will be announced prior to pulling the name and announcing each winner
- Prize Value: $150
- Who Is Providing The Prize: KICKS 99
