Today's Questions: Find the answers below!
- 141 years ago today, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published in the United States. What author wrote Huck Finn?
- On this date back in 2001, Dale Earnhardt passed away. Who won more NASCAR Championships: Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, or did they win the same amount?
- Today is National Hate Florida Day. The capital of Florida is Tallahassee. What university is located in Tallahassee: University of Florida or Florida State?
Answers:
- Mark Twain
- Both the same amount (7 wins)
- Florida State
