NASCAR, Huckleberry Finn, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions:

Cody
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #01 Take 5 Oil Change/DuraMax Ford lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Today's Questions:

  1. 141 years ago today, "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published in the United States. What author wrote Huck Finn?
  2. On this date back in 2001, Dale Earnhardt passed away. Who won more NASCAR Championships: Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, or did they win the same amount?
  3. Today is National Hate Florida Day. The capital of Florida is Tallahassee. What university is located in Tallahassee: University of Florida or Florida State?

Find the answers below!

Answers:

  1. Mark Twain
  2. Both the same amount (7 wins)
  3. Florida State

NASCAR
