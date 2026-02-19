Backstage Country
HARDY, Millie Bobby Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today's Questions:

Cody
Today's Questions:

  1. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is turning 22 today. Her most famous role is playing Eleven on what hit Netflix Show?
  2. Roger Goodell is turning 67 today. Roger is the commissioner for what professional sports league? The NFL, the NBA, or Major League Baseball?
  3. Before HARDY became a country star he had jobs as a grave digger and a dog catcher. What state is HARDY from: Mississippi, Tennessee or Alabama?

Answers:

  1. "Stranger Things"
  2. The NFL
  3. Philadelphia, Mississippi

Cody
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
