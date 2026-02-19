HARDY, Millie Bobby Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today's Questions:
- Actress Millie Bobby Brown is turning 22 today. Her most famous role is playing Eleven on what hit Netflix Show?
- Roger Goodell is turning 67 today. Roger is the commissioner for what professional sports league? The NFL, the NBA, or Major League Baseball?
- Before HARDY became a country star he had jobs as a grave digger and a dog catcher. What state is HARDY from: Mississippi, Tennessee or Alabama?
Answers:
- "Stranger Things"
- The NFL
- Philadelphia, Mississippi
