Luke Combs, Rhianna, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Today’s Questions: Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 25: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Today's Questions:

  1. Pop star Rhianna is celebrating a birthday today. Rhianna headlined the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show. What year did that happen: 2021, 2023, or 2024
  2. Today is Kurt Cobain Day. What legendary 90s rock band was he the lead singer for?
  3. Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their third baby recently. Luke went to Appalachian State University. True or False: He played football for three years while he was at App State.

Answers:

  1. 2023
  2. Nirvana
  3. False

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
