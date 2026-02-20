Megan Moroney Credits Fans for Songwriting Confidence
As she gears up to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, Megan Moroney admits to feeling more confident than ever in her songwriting, and she says it’s largely due to the support from her fans who always listen to her music.
Megan Moroney Wears Her Heart on Her Next Album
In a recent interview, Moroney, who co-wrote all 15 of the tracks, reveals, “I said this whole album with my chest. I’m just like, it is what it is. I feel like I know I’ve got the best fans in the world, and they make me confident enough to where they’re going to get behind my songs, and they know that it’s coming from an honest, authentic place. And that just has given me more confidence as a songwriter to not give a crap what people are going to say about it.”
Ahead of the album’s release, Moroney offered fans a taste of what’s to come by dropping the title track, “Beautiful Things”, along with “Wish I Didn’t,” where she famously did her own stunts in the music video, and the fan favorite, “6 Months Later.”
Going on Tour
Moroney is also scheduled to bring Cloud 9 on the road for her “biggest and best tour yet.” The Georgia native says, “I can say that the thrust is in the shape of a nine. So that’s really fun. It’s so fun to, I’m like, what do you mean that I get to just ask for stuff and it gets done? I’m like, ‘how crazy would a nine thrust be?’ And they’re like, ‘oh, we could do that, easy.’ I’m like, ‘okay, period.’”
While not all the tour details have been finalized, Moroney can hardly contain her excitement about getting back out there and spending time with her fans. “I’m so excited. I love touring, and they make it really amazing. If they weren’t like they are, I don’t know if I could enjoy it as much as I do, just because touring is exhausting, mentally draining and you’re never home and you miss things, but they make it worth it. A hundred percent.”