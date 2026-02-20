Megan Moroney Credits Fans for Songwriting Confidence

As she gears up to release her third studio album, Cloud 9, Megan Moroney admits to feeling more confident than ever in her songwriting, and she says it’s largely due to the support from her fans who always listen to her music.

Megan Moroney Wears Her Heart on Her Next Album

In a recent interview, Moroney, who co-wrote all 15 of the tracks, reveals, “I said this whole album with my chest. I’m just like, it is what it is. I feel like I know I’ve got the best fans in the world, and they make me confident enough to where they’re going to get behind my songs, and they know that it’s coming from an honest, authentic place. And that just has given me more confidence as a songwriter to not give a crap what people are going to say about it.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Moroney offered fans a taste of what’s to come by dropping the title track, “Beautiful Things”, along with “Wish I Didn’t,” where she famously did her own stunts in the music video, and the fan favorite, “6 Months Later.”

Megan Moroney - Wish I Didn't (Official Video)

Going on Tour

Moroney is also scheduled to bring Cloud 9 on the road for her “biggest and best tour yet.” The Georgia native says, “I can say that the thrust is in the shape of a nine. So that’s really fun. It’s so fun to, I’m like, what do you mean that I get to just ask for stuff and it gets done? I’m like, ‘how crazy would a nine thrust be?’ And they’re like, ‘oh, we could do that, easy.’ I’m like, ‘okay, period.’”