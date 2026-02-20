This Day in Country History: February 20

The 1991 GRAMMY Awards show, held on February 20, had winners Kathy Mattea and Vince Gill. Keith Urban performed at the Country Radio Seminar's annual Universal Music Group luncheon on this day in 2020. The historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville reopened with a show by The Band Perry after replacing its 50-year-old wooden stage, and significant record certifications were given on February 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones:

Keith Urban, Kathy Mattea, and Vince Gill had major milestones on February 20.

1991: Country music GRAMMY Award winners included Kathy Mattea's winning Best Country Song for "Where've You Been," and Vince Gill, who won Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "When I Call Your Name."

2020: At the Country Radio Seminar's annual Universal Music Group luncheon and showcase held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Keith Urban charmed the audience with a new, danceable song titled "God Whispered Your Name," which has a message about how love can have a spiritual side for a higher connection.

2024: Beyoncé became the first black woman to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em." It remained on top for 10 consecutive weeks.

Cultural Milestones

The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville is a country music icon, and it had a band play there on February 20 after being closed for renovations.

1951: Kathie Baillie, lead singer and guitarist for Baillie & the Boys, was born.

2019: Fred Foster, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away. He produced Roy Orbison's biggest hits, including "Only the Lonely" and "Oh, Pretty Woman".

Notable Recordings and Performances

Album certifications and a Las Vegas residency dominated notable performances and events on February 20, including:

2003: George Strait's album, The Road Less Traveled, received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on this day. In addition, the Chicks, previously known as The Dixie Chicks, debut album, Wide Open Spaces, received a 12x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley performed before the Daytona 500. 2016: Rascal Flatts performed at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of their nine-night residency, which started on February 17. This was the second time the band held a residency in Las Vegas, which they titled Rascal Flatts Rhyman and Roots.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two deaths of major Nashville icons were industry changes for February 20.

2005: Nashville songwriter Larry Kingston died on this day, three days after he had a heart attack. Kingston was known for writing songs like "Pittsburgh Stealers," by The Kendalls, and "Thank God and Greyhound (She's Gone)," recorded by Roy Clark.

