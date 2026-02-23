Morgan Wallen, Eminem, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Today's Questions:
- Today is Pinocchio Day. What year did Walt Disney release that movie? 1940, 1942, or 1943?
- 27 years ago today, Eminem released his first album. Eminem has an alter ego on his albums. Fill in the blank on the name of that alter ego: "Slim ______"
- Morgan Wallen has scored another #1 song with "20 Cigarettes". Morgan's first #1 was back in 2018 with the song "Up Down". Who sang on that song with Morgan: Florida Georgia Line, HARDY, or Luke Bryan?
Answers:
- 1940
- Shady
- Florida Georgia Line
