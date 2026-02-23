Morgan Wallen, Eminem, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Backstage Country
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

  1. Today is Pinocchio Day. What year did Walt Disney release that movie? 1940, 1942, or 1943?
  2. 27 years ago today, Eminem released his first album. Eminem has an alter ego on his albums. Fill in the blank on the name of that alter ego: "Slim ______"
  3. Morgan Wallen has scored another #1 song with "20 Cigarettes". Morgan's first #1 was back in 2018 with the song "Up Down". Who sang on that song with Morgan: Florida Georgia Line, HARDY, or Luke Bryan?

  1. 1940
  2. Shady
  3. Florida Georgia Line

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
