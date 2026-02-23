Riley Green Teases ‘POS Like Me’—A Response to Megan Moroney’s ‘Who Hurt You?’

In case you missed it, Megan Moroney dropped her latest studio album, Cloud 9, on Friday, February 20. Even before the album’s release, fans have already been speculating that there are songs about her ill-fated romance with Riley Green included in her latest project. On the same day, Green teased an unreleased track on his social media, and fans seemed to think it was a clapback.

Megan Moroney’s ‘Who Hurt You’

In an interview with radio personality Elaina Smith, Moroney discussed her song “Who Hurt You,” the track fans seem to think is about Green. She said, “There’s one song, ‘Who Hurt You?’ that I’m really excited for. Bar for bar, didn’t lie, said everything so that I don’t have to answer interview questions about the situation.”

She added, “Yeah, and here’s my piece, and there’s no reason to ask me any questions about it because I told you what I needed to say. I’m try to just be efficient here… I’m like, have you heard the song? Like, there should be no further questions.”

And with lyrics “The devil went down to Georgia / Then he crossed the 'Bama line,” Moroney is from Georgia and Green is from Alabama, and “Oh, of course she's twenty-one / On your arm through the bar,” seemingly referencing this Reddit post of the country crooner being seen with a young woman.

The song is the perfect breakup anthem, especially for women who, even if they got their heart broken, dodged a bullet.

Riley Green Responds

Armed with just his guitar and that swagger that made PEOPLE Magazine declare him as “Sexiest Country Star,” he uploaded a video of himself singing about being an SOB.

“You can drag every letter of my name / On a chain through the Mississippi mud / Tell all your friends, your mama and them / That I’m a lying, cheating, stealing son of a gun / You can call me every name, you can blame it all on me / You can say I’m an SOB, hell I might be.”

He continued singing about the same person who hated his dog and his songs. “And yeah I drive too fast / Spend too much time chasing largemouth bass / And I’m hooked on cussing, I’m hooked on snuff / And we both know you love that / Drink a little cold, every hunting season I disappear / You hated my dog, I guess you hated my songs / Hell you hated it way out here / One day you’re gonna try, but you ain’t never gonna find / Another low down, no good, rusted truck driving / Waffle House, eating overall wearing, piece of s*** like me.”

The last line seemed to be in direct response to Moroney’s “Who Hurt You” bridge: “And I'll move on, and I'll find better / But you'll stay the same forever / And ever, happy never.”