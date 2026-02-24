The Shamrock Scramble
Spring is in the air at Bartram Trail Golf and Tavern on the Trail Restaurant and Bar. Grab your crew and tee it up for one of the most fun…
In partnership with
Bartram Trail Golf Club
Spring is in the air at Bartram Trail Golf and Tavern on the Trail Restaurant and Bar. Grab your crew and tee it up for one of the most fun events, the Shamrock Scramble at Bartram Trail Golf Course on Saturday, March 14th, with a shotgun start at 9:00 am. It will be a 3-person scramble playing 27 holes.
Entry for Members: $85 | Non-Members: $100, with Payment due at sign-up. Pre-flighted based on team handicaps. Valid USGA handicap required. Food for all contestants. Prizes in each flight. Call the Pro Shop to sign up: (706) 210-4681. Openings will fill fast—don’t wait! Click here for more details.