Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Shamrock Scramble

Spring is in the air at Bartram Trail Golf and Tavern on the Trail Restaurant and Bar. Grab your crew and tee it up for one of the most fun…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Bartram Trail Golf Club
Bartram Trail Golf Club

Spring is in the air at Bartram Trail Golf and Tavern on the Trail Restaurant and Bar. Grab your crew and tee it up for one of the most fun events, the Shamrock Scramble at Bartram Trail Golf Course on Saturday, March 14th, with a shotgun start at 9:00 am. It will be a 3-person scramble playing 27 holes.

Entry for Members: $85 | Non-Members: $100, with Payment due at sign-up. Pre-flighted based on team handicaps. Valid USGA handicap required. Food for all contestants. Prizes in each flight. Call the Pro Shop to sign up: (706) 210-4681. Openings will fill fast—don’t wait! Click here for more details.

Bartram Trail Golf ClubShamrock Scramble
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Presidents’ Day Sale
Kicks99Presidents’ Day SaleAlex Cauthren
Presidents’ Day Sale
Kicks99Presidents’ Day SaleAlex Cauthren
KICKS 99 Mega Ticket
Kicks99Mardi Gras In Downtown AikenAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect