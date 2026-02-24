Backstage Country
Brian Kelley Says Florida Georgia Line Reunion Excites Him as Duo Repairs Friendship

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are leaving the door open for a possible Florida Georgia Line reunion. Still, both artists say repairing their friendship is the top priority before any…

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform during day 3 of the 2022 Boots And Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds on August 06, 2022 in Oro Station, Ontario.
Jeremy Chan / Stringer via Getty Images

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are leaving the door open for a possible Florida Georgia Line reunion. Still, both artists say repairing their friendship is the top priority before any decisions about working together again.

In a recent podcast interview, Kelley addressed speculation about the future of the duo, which officially split in early 2022 to pursue solo careers. Their final show took place later that year, closing a chapter that included arena tours and chart-topping hits like "Cruise" and "This Is How We Roll." The end of the era also saw the closure of FGL House in Nashville, signaling a shift away from the band's shared identity.

Brian shared, “Right now, I think just working on our brotherhood is kind of top-tier, most important for us. And I think, Lord willing, the brotherhood will lead its way home. So we'll see. But right now … I think we're both focused on the friendship and working our own stuff still. But I think time will tell. … I think the options are endless right now. It's really cool to see what time can do, as well.”

“But,” he added, “if I do think about it, it does excite me, so we'll see.”

Kelley confirmed he and Hubbard have recently reconnected and plan to spend time together.

“The way I see it is, I have a desire for that friendship. I miss the guy that I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man on my wedding,” he shared.

“It doesn't have to be what it was, and it doesn't have to equal FGL doing anything, but we need to repair... and spend some time together face-to-face. And just walk and talk and hang, and go fishing or get a guitar out," he continued. "I'm excited for that, because yeah, it feels like, at this point, enough time has gone by."

Hubbard has previously reflected that there was no single villain in the split, citing differences in convictions and boundaries. Since the breakup, Kelley released Sunshine State Of Mind in 2021 and recently dropped 93 in the Keys. Hubbard followed with his self-titled album in 2023 and Strong in 2024, and co-wrote Ride, Ride, Ride for George Birge and Luke Bryan.

While fan speculation continues — including talk of a hypothetical 2027 reunion alongside Morgan Wallen — no plans are confirmed. For now, both artists say time and friendship will determine what comes next.

