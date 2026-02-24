Backstage Country
Keith Urban Changes Management—But There's No Drama



Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Keith Urban might have said goodbye to ex-wife Nicole Kidman following their divorce, but his goodbye with his longtime manager is not a sad one, and certainly there is no drama. 

Keith Urban Bids Manager Farewell 

In a statement to Page Six, Urban said “I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together.” Gary Borman has been Urban’s manager for 25 years. Borman announced his retirement and is closing his company after 50 years. 

Urban added, “It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long. I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.” 

Borman shared the same sentiment, “The place that I have in my heart will remain warm and my mind filled with wonderful memories. I have been and will remain a fan.” 

Can’t Catch a Break 

After divorcing Kidman, came the news that his manager has announced his retirement while he is in the middle of his High and Alive tour. Rumors also began circulating that ex-Kidman currently has a high-profile, multimillionaire suitor pursuing her. Chairman of the Board for MGM Resorts International Paul Salem is reportedly interested with the actress. 

Keith UrbanNicole Kidman
