Sammy Kershaw, New York, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
- Today is National Trading Card Day. True or False, a Pokeman card recently sold for over $16 million.
- 90s country star Sammy Kershaw is turning 68 today. One of his biggest hits was "She Don't Know She's Beautiful". What year did he release that song? 1990, 1992, or 1993?
- According to a new survey, New York is the state with the most hated bosses. Which New York baseball team started first? The Yankees or The Mets?
Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric
Answers:
- True
- 1993
- The Yankees
For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.