Sammy Kershaw, New York, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Sammy Kershaw's "Do You Know Me? A Tribute To George Jones" Album Release Party

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 22: Recording Artist Sammy Kershaw attends Sammy Kershaw’s “Do You Know Me? A Tribute To George Jones” Album Release Party at CMA Office on July 22, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

  1. Today is National Trading Card Day. True or False, a Pokeman card recently sold for over $16 million.
  2. 90s country star Sammy Kershaw is turning 68 today. One of his biggest hits was "She Don't Know She's Beautiful". What year did he release that song? 1990, 1992, or 1993?
  3. According to a new survey, New York is the state with the most hated bosses. Which New York baseball team started first? The Yankees or The Mets?

Answers:

  1. True
  2. 1993
  3. The Yankees

