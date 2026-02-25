Backstage Country
Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Aiken Downtown Development
Aiken Downtown Development

The KICKS 99 Mega Ticket Giveaway is back in a BIG way! This year, it's the Stadium Tour Edition. Join us on Saturday, March 14th, in Downtown Aiken for a St. Patrick’s Day Festival and KICKS 99 Mega Ticket Stop from 5-7 pm. Enjoy live music, local vendors, great food, and plenty of Irish cheer! Sponsored by Aiken Downtown Development.

TWO lucky winners will win a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience only KICKS 99 can offer. Each grand prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to 6 great concerts happening this year. These are some of the hottest stadium tours of 2026, with some of the biggest names in country music! You and a friend could be at each of these shows…2026 could be a year to remember! But first, you've got to qualify to become one of the grand prize winners!

Alex CauthrenEditor
