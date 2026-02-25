Ric Flair, James Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is turning 77 today. True or False: Ric Flair's signature "Whooo" came from a Hank Williams Jr. song.
- 62 years ago today, Cassius Clay became the world heavyweight boxing champion for the first time. Just days later, Cassius Clay would change his name to what?
- On this date back in 1992, James Brown received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. What year was Augusta Richmond County Civic Center renamed the James Brown Arena: 2004, 2006, 2007?
Answers:
- False
- Muhammad Ali
- 2006
