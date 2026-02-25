Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ric Flair, James Brown, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric Answers: For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Ric Flair

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric
  1. Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is turning 77 today. True or False: Ric Flair's signature "Whooo" came from a Hank Williams Jr. song.
  2. 62 years ago today, Cassius Clay became the world heavyweight boxing champion for the first time. Just days later, Cassius Clay would change his name to what?
  3. On this date back in 1992, James Brown received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. What year was Augusta Richmond County Civic Center renamed the James Brown Arena: 2004, 2006, 2007?

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

Answers:

  1. False
  2. Muhammad Ali
  3. 2006

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

James BrownRic Flair
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Sammy Kershaw's "Do You Know Me? A Tribute To George Jones" Album Release Party
The Kicks Wake Up KrewSammy Kershaw, New York, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Morgan Wallen, Eminem, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Human InterestMorgan Wallen, Eminem, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Luke Combs, Rhianna, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
The Kicks Wake Up KrewLuke Combs, Rhianna, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect