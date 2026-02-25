Shaboozey Signs Publishing Deal With EMPIRE After Chart-Topping Success

Shaboozey has expanded his relationship with EMPIRE, signing a publishing deal with EMPIRE Publishing that strengthens the partnership across both label and publishing ventures. The deal was led by Vinny Kumar, president of EMPIRE Publishing, and Eric Hurt, SVP of A&R at EMPIRE Publishing. Hurt previously signed Shaboozey to EMPIRE's label in 2021.

“We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Shaboozey in this publishing deal,” says Hurt. “As great of an artist as Shaboozey is, he's equally as talented as a songwriter; constantly striving to write the most compelling, story-driven songs that reach a broad and diverse audience. EMPIRE looks forward to supporting the publishing interests of a global artist who knows it always has to start with great songs.”

“The creative foundation of Shaboozey's success is his writing, which sits at the center of one of the most significant chart achievements in recent memory,” shares Kumar. “We're proud to partner with him on the publishing side as he continues to make history.”

In addition to the publishing agreement, Shaboozey launched his own label, American Dogwood, in partnership with EMPIRE. Since the breakout success of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” he has continued building momentum with new music and strategic collaborations.

“We couldn't be happier to double down on the mutual commitment between Shaboozey and EMPIRE,” adds Shaboozey's co-manager and Range Media Partners Managing Partner, Jared Cotter. “They have been integral partners in Shaboozey's success on the record side, and I have no doubt we will say the same in the publishing business as well.”

EMPIRE previously released Shaboozey's 2024 album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. His hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified Diamond, while the album is certified Gold.