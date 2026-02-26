Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lauren Alaina Calls Out Bodyshamers: ‘Do Better’

Lauren Alaina is emphasizing on something important that most women, not just those on the music industry, experience. She’s taking aim at body-shaming culture and the harsh online commentary that targets women’s appearances. In…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Lauren Alaina speaks onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina is emphasizing on something important that most women, not just those on the music industry, experience. She’s taking aim at body-shaming culture and the harsh online commentary that targets women’s appearances. In an unfiltered message to her fans and followers, Alaina made it clear: the way people talk about women’s bodies online has to change. 

Lauren Alaina Puts the Spotlight on Bodyshaming 

In an Instagram video, the new Georgia native addressed the toxic behavior of some people online. “I am literally so mad right now. I’m seething,” Alaina began. “All the comments were about my weight…People were saying that my tour needed to be sponsored by Ozempic and just horrible things and it really affected me,” referencing to the nasty comments on TikTok on videos of her performances. 

She added, “This is what really has stirred me. A young, beautiful artist, she is literally taking over the world right now, and people are commenting and saying she needs Ozempic. I mean, she is perfectly trim and fit and very healthy and looks amazing and probably feels amazing because she should, and they’re saying that about her. So it just really ticked me off.” 

Setting an Example for her Daughter 

Alaina, who just gave birth to a daughter urged for the bodyshaming culture to stop. “I have an eight month old daughter and we can’t talk about women this way. This is bull crap. And if you are a woman out there and people are commenting on your body and saying this, myself included, we got to ignore that and we all need to be better. This is crazy.” 

In the caption of her video post, the American Idol alum reiterated, “If you care about the music…talk about the music. If you don’t…. well, that’s fine too. But this culture of speculating about women’s bodies? It’s tired. Do better.” 

Lauren Alaina
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Darius Rucker performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025
MusicDarius Rucker Announces Dates for ‘Songs of Summer 2026 Tour’Yvette Dela Cruz
Belles performs before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins
MusicBelles on Collaborating with Dolly Parton for ‘Son of Jolene’Yvette Dela Cruz
Chevy Riverfront stage during CMA Fest 2025
MusicCMA Fest Nissan Stadium Lineup Revealed —Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey and MoreYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect