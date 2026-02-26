Lauren Alaina Calls Out Bodyshamers: ‘Do Better’

Lauren Alaina is emphasizing on something important that most women, not just those on the music industry, experience. She’s taking aim at body-shaming culture and the harsh online commentary that targets women’s appearances. In an unfiltered message to her fans and followers, Alaina made it clear: the way people talk about women’s bodies online has to change.

Lauren Alaina Puts the Spotlight on Bodyshaming

In an Instagram video, the new Georgia native addressed the toxic behavior of some people online. “I am literally so mad right now. I’m seething,” Alaina began. “All the comments were about my weight…People were saying that my tour needed to be sponsored by Ozempic and just horrible things and it really affected me,” referencing to the nasty comments on TikTok on videos of her performances.

She added, “This is what really has stirred me. A young, beautiful artist, she is literally taking over the world right now, and people are commenting and saying she needs Ozempic. I mean, she is perfectly trim and fit and very healthy and looks amazing and probably feels amazing because she should, and they’re saying that about her. So it just really ticked me off.”

Setting an Example for her Daughter

Alaina, who just gave birth to a daughter urged for the bodyshaming culture to stop. “I have an eight month old daughter and we can’t talk about women this way. This is bull crap. And if you are a woman out there and people are commenting on your body and saying this, myself included, we got to ignore that and we all need to be better. This is crazy.”