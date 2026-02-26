Backstage Country
The Grand Canyon, Johnny Cash, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric Answers:

Cody
Grand Canyon Arizona

scenic view of Toroweap overlook at sunrise in north rim, grand canyon national park,Arizona,usa.

Joecho-16/Getty Images
  1. 107 years ago today, the Grand Canyon National Park opened. True or False: The Grand Canyon stretches across three states.
  2. On this date back in 1932, Johnny Cash was born. True or False: Johnny's hit "Ring of Fire" was written by his wife, June.
  3. According to a new survey, Miami is the city with the rudest drivers in the country. True or False: Miami was the capital of Florida before Tallahassee.

Answers:

  1. False
  2. True
  3. False

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Johnny Cash
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
