The Grand Canyon, Johnny Cash, & More – Can't Beat Cody
- 107 years ago today, the Grand Canyon National Park opened. True or False: The Grand Canyon stretches across three states.
- On this date back in 1932, Johnny Cash was born. True or False: Johnny's hit "Ring of Fire" was written by his wife, June.
- According to a new survey, Miami is the city with the rudest drivers in the country. True or False: Miami was the capital of Florida before Tallahassee.
Answers:
- False
- True
- False
