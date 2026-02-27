Koe Wetzel Announces The Night Champion World Tour Dates

Koe Wetzel announced that he will be embarking on a tour for his The Night Champion World Tour this year. The 45-city tour will have the “High Road” singer performing on three continents, bringing his signature outlaw country vibes to his global fans.

Koe Wetzel to Hit the Road

Wetzel’s 2026 tour kicks off May 3 in Melbourne, Australia, before making stops across Canada and finishing the entire tour in the U.S. from July to October. He will be bringing Bayker Blankenship, Corey Kent, Kolby Cooper, Logan Jahnke, Ole 60, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wade Bowen, and Wyatt Flores as supporting acts on select dates.

Wetzel uploaded on his Instagram account the full tour dates and venues and captioned with, “The Night Champion World Tour.. Register now for first shot at tickets at koewetzelmusic.com. Presale starts Tuesday, 3/10 at 10am local time. General on sale Friday, 3/13 at 10am local. See y’all out there!”

'I’m The Best Version of Myself'

The Texas-born singer-songwriter said ahead of his world tour, “It’s kind of crazy that I’m not dead or in jail with everything that’s gone on in my life. Coming into 2026 and this tour, I feel like I’m the best version of myself I’ve ever been. I survived the night side of me. I’m coming out of it a champion.”