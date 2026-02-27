This Day in Country History: February 27

Feb. 27 holds a special place in country music history, marked by the release of influential albums and remarkable achievements. On this day, we witnessed the debut of Alan Jackson's iconic album Here in the Real World. It's also a day filled with cultural milestones, from Grammy wins to personal triumphs for country stars. Let's take a look back at the memorable moments that make Feb. 27 a standout date in country music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some breakthrough hits and milestones from Feb. 27 of the past:

1990: Alan Jackson released his debut album, Here In The Real World, which was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Country music stars and comedian Henry Cho, Dailey and Vincent, James Johnson, Anne Wilson, and Lainey Wilson performed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. 2025: Kacey Musgraves headlined a new venue in Nashville, The Pinnacle. During this sold-out two-hour show, Musgraves entertained the audience with songs like "Dandelion" and "Somebody to Love."

Cultural Milestones

Here are some key cultural milestones from Feb. 27:

2002: The 44th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in music. Country music took center stage with several big wins: Dolly Parton won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her cover of “Shine,” Ralph Stanley took home Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "O Death," and Alison Krauss & Union Station's “The Lucky One” earned them Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Dolly Parton presented her Imagination Library's 100 Millionth Book to the Library of Congress. Parton's Imagination Library helps inspire children under five to read, and the program gifts the books to children around the world. 2021: The documentary Loretta Lynn: My Story In My Words premiered on the Public Broadcasting Service.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications and a notable performance happened on February 27.

2014: Jason Aldean's "When She Says Baby" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Kacey Musgraves started her four-night run at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This was part of her Oh, What a World Tour. 2020: The Randy Rogers Band received a Gold certification from the RIAA for their song, "Kiss Me In the Dark." In addition, Blake Shelton's "Hell Right" featuring Trace Adkins received a Gold certification, and Ingrid Andress received a Gold for "More Hearts Than Mine."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of new babies and a wedding were industry changes for February 27.

2012: Randy Montana and his wife, Montgomery Lee Petty, had a baby girl, Sullivan Mae Montana. The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" songwriter is the son of singer Billy Montana, and Montgomery is the granddaughter of the famous racecar driver Richard Petty.

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher. 2016: The "Long Live Country Music" singer RaeLynn married her sweetheart, Joshua Davis. RaeLynn was a contestant on the TV show The Voice, and Davis was her financial advisor.