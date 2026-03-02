Backstage Country
Luke Combs, Dr. Seuss Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Cody

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

  1. Luke Combs is turning 36 today. True or False: Luke Combs has never played Kicks 99's Guitar Pull before.
  2. Former NFL QB Ben Roethlisberger is turning 44 today. Ben spent his entire NFL career with the same team, which team was it: The Steelers, The Ravens, or The Giants?
  3. Today is Dr. Seuss Day. Which Dr. Seuss book came out first: "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" or "The Cat In The Hat"?

Answers:

  1. False
  2. The Steelers
  3. The Cat In The Hat

Luke Combs
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
