Luke Combs, Dr. Seuss Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
- Luke Combs is turning 36 today. True or False: Luke Combs has never played Kicks 99's Guitar Pull before.
- Former NFL QB Ben Roethlisberger is turning 44 today. Ben spent his entire NFL career with the same team, which team was it: The Steelers, The Ravens, or The Giants?
- Today is Dr. Seuss Day. Which Dr. Seuss book came out first: "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" or "The Cat In The Hat"?
Answers:
- False
- The Steelers
- The Cat In The Hat
