Megan Moroney, Post Malone, Jelly Roll to Headline Summerfest in Milwaukee

Yvette Dela Cruz
Photos by Jason Kempin/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Summerfest announced its headliners for this year’s music festival. The 11-day lineup features artists from various genres, ensuring that all music lovers will enjoy the festival, which will run from June 16 to July 4.  

Summerfest in Milwaukee Headliners and Performers  

Kicking off on June 16, Summerfest is starting strong with Garth Brooks, who will headline the festival for two days. Following his lead are Megan Moroney, Don Toliver, and Carín León from June 18 to 20. From June 25-27, the festival’s headliners are again a mix of country and non-country acts with Ed Sheeran, Cody Johnson, and Post Malone. Closing the festival on July 2-4 are Muse, Alex Warren, and Jelly Roll who will also be headlining his own tour with Kashus Culpepper and before touring with Posty.  

Other performers include Russell Dickerson, Third Eye Blind, STYX, Tucker Wetmore, Evan Honer, Whiskey Myers, Sam Barber, and Preston Cooper, among others.   

President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., Sarah Pancheri said of the festival’s diverse lineup, “As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists. We’re excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide.”  

Ticket Info  

Summerfest is a three-weekend festival with all performances happening at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee. With over 600 artists performing for nine days, festival goers have various ticket options.  

General Admission  

  • T-Mobile 9-Day Power Pass: $130  
  • T-Mobile 3-Day Power Pass: $63  
  • Summerfest General Admission Ticket: $28  

Reserved seating on the BMO Pavilion and the Miller Lite Oasis Level Up Deck is available for an additional cost. Pit wristbands will also be available soon.  

For tickets, click here

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
